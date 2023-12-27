Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

FTSD stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

