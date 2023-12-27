Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 88.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUSN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Articles

