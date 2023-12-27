Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $9.22. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 614,580 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

