FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Head to Head Comparison

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and FVCBankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $592.67 million 6.38 $251.50 million $4.26 16.31 FVCBankcorp $83.52 million 3.10 $24.98 million $0.70 20.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 29.64% 17.21% 1.54% FVCBankcorp 13.82% 8.69% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ServisFirst Bancshares and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.26%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

