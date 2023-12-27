Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.51

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 497061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
