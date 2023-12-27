Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.51

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 497061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 5.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.33.

In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.