Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

