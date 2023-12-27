Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 157,014 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

