Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. 555,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,838. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

