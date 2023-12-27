Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 8,855 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. 476,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,710. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

