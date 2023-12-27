Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 422,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

