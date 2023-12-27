Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 445,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

