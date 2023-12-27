Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 951,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,708. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
