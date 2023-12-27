Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. 580,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,409,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

