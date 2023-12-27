Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 412,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,547. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

