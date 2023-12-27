Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,517. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

