Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.