Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.82. 32,488,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,275,563. The firm has a market cap of $832.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

