Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 6,050 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,640 shares. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

