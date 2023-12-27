Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,221. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

