Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $215.80. The company had a trading volume of 243,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,906. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

