Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 813 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $665.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,767. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

