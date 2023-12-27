GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 5,376 shares.The stock last traded at $19.85 and had previously closed at $19.69.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
