Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.57

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 81978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,725,356 shares of company stock worth $14,258,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $50,988,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 765,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

