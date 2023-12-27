Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 1,787,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,298.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

SmartRent Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

