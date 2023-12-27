Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

AVB opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

