Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

