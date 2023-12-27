Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.