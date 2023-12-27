General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.31. 198,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $257.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

