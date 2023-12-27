General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

