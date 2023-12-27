General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,953. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

