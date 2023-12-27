Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,014,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,535,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth $31,491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 228,672 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $9,630,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 100.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

