Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

