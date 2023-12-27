Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 3,031,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,521.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar



Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

