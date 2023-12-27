GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.55

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 34976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

