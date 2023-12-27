Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

