Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 259,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. 137,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

