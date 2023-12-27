Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 3,886 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,151,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 2,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

