Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 617.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.68. 91,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,337. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.39 and a 200-day moving average of $286.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

