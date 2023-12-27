Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,717 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 559,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,152. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

