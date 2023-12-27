Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,297. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

