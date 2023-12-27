Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,006 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,538,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 461,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 372,673 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PULS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.34. 137,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,063. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.