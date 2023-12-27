Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 13,510 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 3.70% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JGRO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 7,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,315. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

