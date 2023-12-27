Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,233 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE remained flat at $16.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 241,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,369. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

