Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,312 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 88,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.30. 7,898,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

