Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.03. The company had a trading volume of 92,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,128. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $628.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

