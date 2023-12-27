Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $438.00. 92,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
