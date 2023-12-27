Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

