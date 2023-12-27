Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.00. 92,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,059. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

