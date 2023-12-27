Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.51. 5,881,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,424,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $411.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

