Goldstein Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.61. 559,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

